Statue outside Edmonton Polish parish vandalized with red paint

June 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In recent weeks, two Canadian Catholic churches have been burned to the ground, and other parishes vandalized, following the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

