Council of Cardinals discusses pandemic, regional synods

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals held a meeting by internet links on June 25, with Pope Francis participating. A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the prelates had discussed the impact of the Covid epidemic. The Pope, in turn, spoke about the importance of regional synods, leading up to the Synod of Bishops in its discussion of synodality.



The Vatican statement did not mention plans for the reorganization of the Roman Curia. The Council of Cardinals was originally instituted to provide advice for the Pontiff on that reorganization. A new apostolic constitution, revising the duties of all the offices of the Curia, is reportedly under final revisions.

