Catholic World News

Pope reminds Lutherans of common ties

June 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 25 with representatives of the Lutheran World Federation, celebrating the 491st anniversary of the Augsberg Confession. The Pope remarked that at first the Augsberg Confession was “conceived as a document of intra-Catholic unity, only later did it take on the character of a Lutheran confessional text.” In his talk the Pontiff emphasized the common faith of Catholics and Lutherans, centering on one God, one baptism, and one body.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!