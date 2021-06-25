Catholic World News

Vatican unveils plans for ecumenical day of prayer for Lebanon

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced detailed plans for a Day of Reflection and Prayer for Lebanon, to be held on July 1. The event will include ecumenical prayer services and discussions among the leaders of Christian communities in Lebanon. Among the participants will be the leaders of the Greek Orthodox, Syrian Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, and Evangelical churches.

