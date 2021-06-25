Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich to head appraisal of Vatican dicastery

June 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich has been named by Pope Francis to conduct a “visitation” of the dicastery for Integral Human Development. Cardinal Cupich has emerged as one of the Pope’s trusted advisers.



The visitation—a thorough investigation of the working of the dicastery—is one of several that Pope Francis has ordered. These appraisals are widely understood as preparation for the long-awaited re-organization of the offices of the Roman Curia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!