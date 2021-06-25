Catholic World News

Spokesman says Vatican can make no impact on Hong Kong

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, told reporters that the Vatican has not commented on the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong because it a comment from Rome would not “make any difference whatever.” The archbishop contrasted the situation in Hong Kong with that in Lebanon, where Vatican officials believe their involvement can have a positive impact.



Critics of Vatican policy toward China have frequently questioned the Vatican’s silence—especially in light of the confessions the Holy See has made to the Beijing regime regarding the appointment of bishops.

