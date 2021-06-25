Catholic World News

Two more Polish bishops disciplined for handling of abuse cases

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Two retired Polish bishops have been disciplined by the Vatican after investigations showing they had neglected abuse reports. Bishop Stefan Regmunt, who retired from the Zielona Gora-Gorzow diocese in 2015 at the age of just 64, has been barred from public ministry and ordered to contribute to the diocesan fund for abuse victims. Bishop Stanislaw Napierala, who led the Dicoese of Kalisz until his retirement in 2012 at 72, was asked (but not ordered) not to take part in public celebrations.



The Vatican has imposed penalties on several retired Polish bishops, after investigations under the terms of Vos Estis, the papal document on the discipline of negligent bishops.

