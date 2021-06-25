Catholic World News

Dalit Christian dies in police custody in India

June 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Dalits were once more commonly known as “untouchables” under the caste system. Maid Ambadipudi Mariyamma, 44, was allegedly tortured before her death.



“Police brutality upon them is nothing new,” said Father Z. Devasagaya Raj, former secretary of the Indian bishops’ office of Dalits. “Anyone who speaks up for Dalits and the downtrodden is subject to attacks or branded anti-national.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!