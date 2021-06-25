Catholic World News

Staff member accused of embezzling $250,000 from Texas cathedral arrested in Colombia

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Nathan Webb “was hired in August 2019 to manage the parish’s Paypal and Venmo online payment service accounts that were used to collect donations from parishioners,” according to the report on the alleged embezzlement at Christ the King Cathedral in Lubbock, TX.

