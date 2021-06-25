Catholic World News

Report: Over 600 unmarked graves found at Saskatchewan residential school

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Following the announcement that hundreds of unmarked graves were found at the Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan, Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation said that radar had detected over 600 bodies.



The school was operated by the Sisters of Notre Dame des Missions de Lyon (1899-1901) and the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Hyacinthe (1901-1979).

