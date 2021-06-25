Catholic World News

Historic African-American parish in Chicago holds final Mass

June 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on WTTW-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The parish, Corpus Christi Church, is being merged with other predominantly African-American parishes to form a new parish; an archdiocesan spokesman said that the parish’s sacred artifacts will be “removed and centrally stored to be relocated later.”



“The sanctuary that once held over 3,000 congregants now holds 50 on a good day,” according to another local report. “There’s been a precipitous drop in Black residents in Chicago over the past decade.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!