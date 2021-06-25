Catholic World News

Nuns discuss effects of Syrian civil war

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Syrian civil war began in 2011 and has claimed an estimated 400,000-600,000 lives. “At the beginning of the war,” said Sister Joseph-Marie Chanaa, “we were asked by our superiors if we wanted to leave Syria. The answer by all the sisters was, ‘no.’ We remained in solidarity with our people.”

