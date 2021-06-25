Catholic World News

Journal examines blood-clot risk of hormonal birth control

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The annual US death toll of 300-400 women “bears repeating, because birth control’s connection to blood clot risk is so little known and discussed, both from doctors prescribing the contraceptives and from the drug manufacturers’ inserts themselves,” writes Mary Rose Somarriba. “All of the drug inserts in hormonal contraceptive prescriptions mention blood clot risk, but they often do so in ways that obscure the level of risk for the average woman.”

