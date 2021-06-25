Catholic World News

Nuns, other women targeted for rape by Ethiopian soldiers in Tigray

June 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against the regional government and local rebels in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020. Fionn Shiner of Aid to the Church in Need told Crux, “It has been reported widely that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Tigray and unfortunately, it seems that nuns have been targeted too.”



In addition, “international condemnation is growing over an airstrike that killed dozens of people in Ethiopia’s war-torn northern Tigray region earlier this week,” CNN reported.

