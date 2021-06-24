Catholic World News

Pope says Church ‘cannot remain indifferent’ to plight of Christians in Holy Land

June 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a June 24 meeting with leaders of the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO), Pope Francis said that the faithful “cannot remain indifferent when we think of the deserted streets of Jerusalem.” He acknowledged that Covid lockdown rules have hurt the Christian communities of the region, because of a sharp decline in the number of pilgrims and in collections for the Holy Land.



The Pope also expressed his concern about conflicts in Eritrea and Lebanon, and particularly the “scandal” of continuing warfare and devastation in Syria, which apparently has not “touched the hearts of leaders in a position to affect the destiny of peoples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!