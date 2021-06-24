Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki raps media coverage of bishops’ ‘Eucharistic coherence’ discussion

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois has decried “simply false” reports that the US bishops decided to proceed with a statement on the Eucharist despite Vatican disapproval. Bishop Paprocki also rejected arguments that the statement could be divisive, saying: “There should be no unity with iniquity.” He called attention to the oath sworn by every bishop, to “maintain the observance of all ecclesiastical laws, especially those contained in the Code of Canon Law.”

