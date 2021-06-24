Catholic World News

Vatican issues new rules for purchasing, contracts

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Secretariat for the Economy has issued detailed rules for purchasing and contracts issued by Vatican agencies. The rules provide for implementation of the policies set out by Pope Francis in a May motu proprio, designed to set standards for transparency and accountability in financial transactions. The rules include a list of institutions approved for contracts, and stipulate that individuals and/or businesses suspected of criminal activity are barred from Vatican contracts.

