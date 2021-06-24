Catholic World News

Iowa attorney general: Clergy abuse was ‘overwhelming’ but now rare

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Office of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has issued a Report on Review of Child Sexual Abuse by Clergy in the Catholic Church. “The cover-up was extensive,” the report concluded. “The image and reputation of the Church were put ahead of the enormous harm to young people. . . . None of the current bishops have been involved in handling previous complaints and resulting cover-ups.”

