Hundreds of unmarked graves discovered at another Canadian residential school

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan was operated by the Sisters of Notre Dame des Missions de Lyon (1899-1901) and the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Hyacinthe (1901-1979). The Cowessess First Nation “did not give a specific number but said it will be the most found to date in Canada.” The new discovery follows the discovery in May of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (An anthropology professor who has conducted research on the schools has offered historical context on the deaths.)

