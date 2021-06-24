Catholic World News

Vote on No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act scuttled by 218-209 margin

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is gravely wrong to force all Americans to pay for the killing of innocent babies with their tax dollars,” the US bishops’ conference said in a statement on the House decision not to allow a vote on the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act. “The Hyde Amendment has saved at least 2.4 million lives by preventing taxpayer-funded abortion. Now, this 45-year-old bipartisan policy is under unprecedented threat with both the Administration and key members of Congress committed to eliminating it.”

