In embattled Buffalo, bishop sees ‘instilling hope’ as his mission

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Michael Fisher as bishop of the New York diocese. He succeeded Bishop Richard Malone, who resigned in 2019. In February 2020, the diocese filed for bankruptcy; in November, the New York State attorney general announced a lawsuit against the diocese.

