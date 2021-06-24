Catholic World News

Archbishop Gomez: Pray for bishops as they draft document on the Holy Eucharist

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Last week, my brother bishops and I voted overwhelmingly to issue a teaching document on the beauty and power of the Eucharist,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement. “The doctrine committee of the bishops’ conference will now begin drafting this document. . . . As bishops, our desire is to deepen our people’s awareness of this great mystery of faith, and to awaken their amazement at this divine gift, in which we have communion with the living God.”

