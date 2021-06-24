Catholic World News

Stand up for religious freedom, Bishop Burbidge preaches

June 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Religious Freedom Week began on June 22 and concludes on June 29. In addition to his homily, Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, VA also issued a statement in which he highlighted the threat to religious freedom posed by the Equality Act.

