Two arrests as parents confront Virginia school board on critical race theory

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The school board of Loudoun County, Virginia, closed down a session devoted to public comments when a large number of parents continued to denounce the board’s support for critical race theory and gender theory. After the parents’ comments were cut off, the meeting was declared an unlawful assembly, and police took two people into custody.

