Lobby seeks EU denunciation of pro-life groups

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights has issued an “investigative report” that portrays pro-life groups as “religious extremists” that should be rejected by the European Parliament. Among the “extremist” groups covered in the report are the Knights of Columbus, the Lejeune Foundation, Opus Dei, and the Legionaries of Christ.

