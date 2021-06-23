Catholic World News

Oakland bishop lifts general dispensation from Sunday Mass obligation

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I extend a warm ‘welcome home’ to our parishioners, who have been starving spiritually during this pandemic,” wrote Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, who added that ushers and greeters “should never be used as ‘mask police.’”

