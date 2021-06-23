Catholic World News

Catholic groups from Mexico, Central America, and US ask bishops for support in helping migrants

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “This summer and fall, we have the best opportunity in a generation to make progress on core Catholic migration priorities,” 162 Catholic institutions, many of them religious orders, said in their letter to leading bishops in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and the US. We need your pastoral and moral leadership to meet this moment.

