US State Department announces meeting with Vatican officials on religious freedom, climate

June 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On June 25, Secretary of State Antony Blinken “will meet with senior Holy See officials to underscore our shared commitment to freedom of religion or belief and tackling the climate crisis,” a State Department spokesman has announced.

