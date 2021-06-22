Catholic World News

Cardinal explains suppression of private Masses at St. Peter’s basilica

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica, has issued a statement explaining why priests are no longer allowed to celebrate private Masses at the side altars. The new policy for the Vatican basilica, announced in March, allows for Mass to be celebrated only in the main part of the basilica, except with special permission. Cardinal Gambetti acknowledges in his letter that “the size of St. Peter’s basilica and its architecture make it possible to meet the different needs...,” but argues against private celebration, saying “whenever possible, it is more than fitting for priests to concelebrate.”

