Bishop says worship sites often unaware of migrating Catholics near them

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On June 18, during a presentation at the US bishops’ spring general assembly, Bishop Joseph Tyson of Yakima, WA discussed a lack of parish ministry to migrants, refugees, tourists, and others passing through their boundaries. The prelate is chairman of the bishops’ Subcommittee the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees and Travelers.

