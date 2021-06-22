Catholic World News

White House Press Secretary: President Biden is a ‘man of strong faith’

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During the June 21 press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked, “Does the President believes that a 15-week-old, unborn baby is a human being?” and “The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is writing a document to clarify who should receive Communion. And this is targeted at politicians, people who have a high public profile. What’s the President’s reaction to this?” To the former, she responded, “Are you asking me if the President supports a woman’s right to choose?”; to the latter, “Well, Joe Biden is a strong man of faith. And as he noted just a couple of days ago, it’s personal. He goes to church, as you know, nearly every weekend. . . .”

