UN officials urge Church to act against sexual abuse, provide reparations

June 22, 2021

Continue to this story on United Nations Human Rights

CWN Editor's Note: The Associated Press reported on the contents of the letter, written in French by Fabián Salvioli, Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence; Mama Fatima Singhateh, Special Rapporteur on sale and sexual exploitation of children; Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; and Gerard Quinn, Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

