Canada: Fire destroys two Catholic churches on indigenous land

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Two churches in British Columbia, Sacred Heart Church in Penticton and St. Gregory Church in Oliver, were destroyed on June 21, National Indigenous People’s Day.

