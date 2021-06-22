Catholic World News

Canadian bishops release prayer for National Indigenous Peoples Day

June 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The prayer was published following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Included are the petitions, “May Your Spirit bless the souls who died at the Kamloops residential school and all souls who died at residential schools. May this same Spirit also bring blessing and healing to all families and communities affected in any way by the schools.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!