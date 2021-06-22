Catholic World News

Pope welcomes prisoners to Vatican before they tour museums

June 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It is important to seek out what is positive at a time when life is not at its most beautiful,” Pope Francis said on June 21 to 12 prisoners granted special-release permits from Rebibbia prison in Rome. “Seek the positive in order to keep going forward.”

