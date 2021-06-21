Catholic World News

Hong Kong democracy march cancelled as restrictions tighten

June 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Democracy activists in Hong Kong have called off an annual July 1 march for freedom, reacting to the government’s harsh crackdown on opposition. The march had been held every year since 2003, attracting up to 500,000 participants to protest restrictions on democracy. But the sponsoring organization, the Civil Human Rights Front, does not have government approval and cannot obtain a parade permit.



In other news, informed sources say that the Apple Daily, the independent newspaper published by the imprisoned activist Jimmy Lai, will probably cease publication because of lack of funds. The paper’s financial assets have been frozen by the government.

