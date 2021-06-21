Catholic World News

Three American prelates named to top Vatican tribunal

June 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named twelve prelates to serve five-year terms on the Apostolic Signatura, the Vatican’s top tribunal. Among the new members are Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark; Cardinal James Harvey, now the archpriest of the Roman basilica of St. Paul Outside-the-Walls; and Bishohp Mark Bartchak of Altoona-Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Other notable appointments include Cardinal Ludwig Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith; and Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops.

