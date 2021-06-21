Catholic World News

‘Tragedy of the highest order’: Danny Croteau murder haunted law enforcement until its conclusion

June 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Richard Lavigne (1941-2021), a laicized priest who died last month, was facing charges for the 1972 Massachusetts murder of the 13-year-old boy.

