Some of Africa’s persecuted Christians at risk of famine

June 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The majority of IDPs [internally displaced persons] are from these rural communities, farmers chased off their land by attacks from Islamist militants and terror groups,” according to the report. “The impact of the violence is not only the destruction of infrastructure, the loss of livestock and the displacement of farmers from their farms, but also—due to the insecurity—their inability to return to harvest.”

