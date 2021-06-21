Catholic World News

Papal appeals: prayer for Myanmar, an open heart for refugees

June 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address on June 20 (which was also World Refugee Day), Pope Francis pleaded for peace in Myanmar (map) and for refugees. “Let us open our heart to refugees; let us make their sorrows and their joys our own; let us learn courageous resilience from them,” he said. “And in this way, all together, we will make a more human community grow, one big family.”

