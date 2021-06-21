Catholic World News

In the midst of life’s storms, cry out to the Lord, Pope tells pilgrims

June 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, let us ask for the grace of a faith that never tires of seeking the Lord, of knocking at the door of his Heart,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his June 20 Sunday Angelus address, in which he reflected on Mark 4:35-41, the Gospel of the day. “May the Virgin Mary, who in her life never stopped trusting in God, reawaken in us the basic need of entrusting ourselves to him each day.”

