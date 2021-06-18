Catholic World News

US bishops move forward with document on Eucharistic coherence

June 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: After a lively debate, the US bishops have given decisive approval for the drafting of a document on the Eucharist. By a vote of 168 to 55, the bishops authorized their doctrinal committee to prepare a teaching document, which could be ready for action at their next meeting in November.



The June 18 vote did not determine the exact content of the document—which will likely prompt another serious debate. A two-thirds majority of the voting bishops will be required for approval of the teaching document.

