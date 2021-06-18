Catholic World News

Catholic Democrats warn bishops against ‘weaponization’ of Eucharist

June 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sixty Catholic members of the US House of Representatives, all of them Democrats, have signed a “statement of principles” urging the American bishops “to not move forward” on a proposal to withhold the Eucharist from legislators who support abortion. The document decries “the weaponization of the Eucharist to Democratic lawmakers for their support of a woman’s safe and legal access to abortion.”



In their statement the legislators claim to “work every day to advance respect for life and the dignity of every human being,” and to “agree with the Catholic Church about the value of human life,” despite their support for the destruction of the unborn.

