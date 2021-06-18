Catholic World News

US Department of Education says Title IX bans LGBT discrimination

June 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 1972 federal law forbids federally-funded educational institutions from discriminating on the basis of sex. “Educational institutions that are controlled by a religious organization are exempt from Title IX to the extent that compliance would not be consistent with the organization’s religious tenets,” the department said in a footnote to its new interpretation of the law.

