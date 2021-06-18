Catholic World News

Boris Johnson and Britain are having their own ‘Catholic crisis’

June 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was baptized as a Catholic, but in his youth became an Anglican. Following two civil (and thus sacramentally invalid) marriages, he wed Carrie Symonds in Westminster Cathedral on May 29. “It was only after Johnson and Symonds were married that the Diocese of Westminster declared that both were baptized Catholics and parishioners of the cathedral,” according to the report. “For the very first time, it seemed, the UK has a Catholic prime minister.”

