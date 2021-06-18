Catholic World News

Hundreds at Catholic health network demand Church apologize for residential schools

June 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The demand follows the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (An anthropology professor who has conducted research on the schools has offered historical context on the deaths.)

