Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx: ‘I am moved by the Pope’s words, I accept his decision’

June 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I was not counting on such a quick reaction, nor was I expecting the decision that I should continue in my service,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich said after Pope Francis rejected his offer of resignation. The Pope’s decision, he added, “represents a great challenge for me,” and a return “to the agenda of ‘yesterday’ cannot be the way forward, neither for me nor for the archdiocese.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.