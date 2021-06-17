Cardinal Marx: ‘I am moved by the Pope’s words, I accept his decision’
June 17, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: “I was not counting on such a quick reaction, nor was I expecting the decision that I should continue in my service,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich said after Pope Francis rejected his offer of resignation. The Pope’s decision, he added, “represents a great challenge for me,” and a return “to the agenda of ‘yesterday’ cannot be the way forward, neither for me nor for the archdiocese.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 6:57 AM ET USA
Hopefully the "agenda of 'yesterday' [that] cannot be the way forward" refers to the road down Heterodoxy Lane that leads to destruction of the Church in Germany. A path of sin and division is never one that follows the will of Christ.