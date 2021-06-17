Catholic World News

Colorado baker violated state law by declining to bake gender transition cake, federal court rules

June 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a 7-2 decision in 2018, the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who declined to provide a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. Weeks later, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission determined that Philips likely discriminated against a transgender person when he declined to bake a cake celebrating “gender transition surgery.” Homosexual activists have made Philips a special target, bringing numerous complaints against him.

