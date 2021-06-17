Catholic World News

4-year ‘Share the Journey’ campaign concludes with Vatican press conference

June 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The campaign, organized by Caritas Internationalis (the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies) and launched by Pope Francis, sought to raise awareness of the plight of migrants and refugees.

