‘Convert death into life, weapons into food,’ Pope tells Central and Eastern European leaders

June 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the GLOBSEC 2021 Bratislava Forum in a video message, Pope Francis said his remarks took “inspiration from the trinomial method of seeing, judging, acting.” The forum’s theme is “Build the World Back Better.”

